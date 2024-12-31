Video: ‘You are not allowed on my sets’ Balayya stops Ram Charan

Hyderabad: The hit Telugu talk show Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, is back with exciting episodes. Known for his energy and humor, Balakrishna always brings out the best in his guests. The latest guest to grace the show is none other than Mega Power Star Ram Charan, sparking excitement among fans.

Ram Charan on Unstoppable With NBK Set🌆 pic.twitter.com/6M9yVIGC8K — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 31, 2024

Ram Charan’s appearance is part of the promotions for his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the movie is set to release on January 10, 2025, during Sankranti. Photos of Ram Charan arriving at the shoot have already gone viral, raising anticipation for the episode. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite star share the stage with Balakrishna.

Balakrishna’s Playful Banter

As Ram Charan arrived at Annapurna Studios for the shoot, Balakrishna welcomed him in his usual fun style. With a laugh, he jokingly said, “You are not allowed on my sets!” The playful moment between the two stars brought smiles to everyone around.

Balakrishna then added, “We need to give the industry two big hits this Sankranti,” referring to their upcoming films.

A Festival Box Office Clash

This Sankranti will see major releases, including Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daku Maharaj, and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vachestunnam. Fans are excited for the festive season, as these big films promise great entertainment.

The streaming date for this special episode on Aha will be announced soon. With Balakrishna’s humor and Ram Charan’s charm, this episode is sure to be a treat for fans of both stars. Stay tuned!