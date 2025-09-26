Videos: Ananya Panday shoots at Charminar, crowd goes gaga

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been in Hyderabad for over a week now, busy shooting for her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil alongside co-star Lakshya. The actress has also been soaking in the city’s vibes and sharing beautiful glimpses from her time here.

Now, several videos from the film’s shoot at the iconic Charminar have gone viral on Instagram.

In the clips, Ananya and Lakshya are seen twinning in red traditional outfits. While Lakshya sports a red kurta, Ananya looks stunning in a red saree. The duo were spotted filming bike sequences, one with Ananya riding pillion and another with the majestic Charminar in the backdrop.

While some onlookers initially failed to recognise the stars, those who did went gaga and were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the shoot.

Directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, the Dharma Productions-backed romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is slated to hit theatres in 2025.