Videos captures Israeli soldiers throwing dead bodies from roof

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, September 20, shows Israeli soldiers throwing the bodies of three Palestinians from a rooftop killing them, during a military raid in the occupied northern West Bank town of Qabatiya.

The footage captures the scene of three Israeli soldiers standing on the roof of a building, dragging bodies to the edge of a rooftop and pushing them off. The incident has sparked outcry and condemnation from human rights organizations who noted that soldiers displayed a blatant disregard for the dignity of the deceased.

Also Read Saudi crown prince says no diplomatic ties with Israel without Palestinian state

The Israeli military operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least seven Palestinians, with initial reports indicating that four were killed during confrontations with soldiers.

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs condemned the actions as a ‘crime’ calling for attention to the brutality of Israeli forces. This incident adds to a growing list of human rights violations amid ongoing military operations in occupied territories, where over 700 Palestinians have been killed so far.