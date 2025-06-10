Videos: Explore this hidden rock valley in Hyderabad

In this era of social media, travel influencers have left no stone unturned to highlight the historical and natural wonders of Hyderabad. It is easy to assume that this city has no secrets left. From Ananthagiri Hills to Laknavaram Lake and more, most getaways in and near the city are now part of every Hyderabadi’s bucket list. But even in this age of constant discovery, a few places remain quietly untouched, untagged and largerly underrated.

One such place is the Texas Rocks Valley (also known as Manasa Hills), a dramatic rocky landscape hidden on the outskirts of Hyderabad. With its steep cliffs, shallow rain-fed pools and a terrain that looks more like Texas than Telangana, this natural marvel is a beautiful surprise for travellers. As Khajaguda Hills and Koheda Gutta remain in the eyes of social media, this valley is perfect for solitude-seekers. So come along as Siasat.com takes you on a hike to this unique canyon.

What to expect at the Texas Rocks Valley?

Tucked away just 30 km south of central Hyderabad, Texas Rocks Valley is located in Hayat Nagar in the Rajendranagar Mandal. However, it is not the kind of place you will find on a signboard or a travel brochure. Despite being mapped, the path isn’t marked clearly and the GPS might not always be your friend. Most visitors drive down in their own vehicles or take a cab to the nearest village, then hike a short distance through open land to reach the valley. While the approach may feel uncertain, the views here are more than worth it.

Once you arrive, you are greeted by an almost cinematic landscape with vast layers of reddish rock formations that look like a dramatic canyon. It is dotted with shallow water pools that form during the monsoon. The cliffs at Texas Rocks Valley are worn out, giving them a visual texture that feels rugged and not something that belongs to Hyderabad. On a clear day, the play of light and shadow on the rocks makes it a dream location for photographers and drone enthusiasts.

Things to do here

At the Texas Rocks Valley, you can take a hike which is relatively easy, depending on how far you explore. There are no official trails, so it’s more of a free-roam experience but make sure to walk carefully along the edge, climb gently down to the valley floor, and choose your own route. The silence is striking, apart from the occasional rustle of wind or birdsong, the place feels suspended in time.

The place is a popular choice for wedding photoshoots, and reportedly, many Telugu films have also been shot here. So, if you are a photography enthusiast, you can plan to spend at least 1 to 2 hours on stunning shots, especially in the monsoon when the valley truly comes alive.

But do note that there are no amenities here. No water, no shade structures, and certainly no washrooms. Bring your own supplies, wear sturdy shoes, and avoid going solo, especially if it’s your first time. Think of it not as a tourist spot, but as a slice of quiet wilderness.

