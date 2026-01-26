Watch: India’s showcases military might at R-Day parade on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military prowess that included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.

77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | President Droupadi Murmu, along with President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, arrives at the saluting dais at Kartavya Path in Delhi to witness the parade



Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/sE0uP9DLVA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

‘Vande Mataram’ as centrepiece

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

The major weapon systems displayed included BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher ‘Suryastra’, Main Battle Tank Arjun and an array of indigenously-built military platforms and hardware.

#WATCH | The SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, led by Lt. Mehak Bhati of the 40 Field Regiment, approaches the saluting dais.



Following it, the BRAHMOS Weapon System, led by Capt. Animesh Rohila of the 344 Missile Regiment, rolls along Kartavya Path, showcasing… pic.twitter.com/ZMQon4aAhc — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

100 artists herald parade on ‘Unity in Diversity’

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity.

The parade then began with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor in early May was a major attraction.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation comprising one Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army along with 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian and ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force.#RepublicDay



(Full… pic.twitter.com/wOXJIvEVph — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

A glass-cased integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor with the use of weapons systems such as BrahMos and S-400 missiles rolled down Kartavya Path.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased ‘Battle Array Format’ of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India’s first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating shaping of the battlefield.

The combat elements then followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | T-90 Bhishma tank, Arjun Mk I Main Battle Tank, followed by Nag Missile System (TRACKED) MK-2 on the Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day Parade



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/fXXte7ZJjk — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Other mechanised columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A military contingent from the European Union, carrying the military staff flag and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the naval operations of the grouping, also featured at the parade. It was the EU’s first participation in such an event outside of Europe.

VIDEO | During the 77th Republic Day 2026 parade on Kartavya Path, the European Union (EU) contingent marched proudly, marking a rare international participation and underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between India and the EU.



(Source: Third Party)#RepublicDay🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/7OqpHbmyYw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

Among the major weapon systems showcased at the parade were Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), Brahmos Supersonic cruise missiles and Akash missile systems.

Indian Navy contingent show

The Indian Navy contingent comprised 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as contingent commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya as platoon commanders.

It was followed by the Naval tableau that presented a vivid depiction of the theme ‘Strong Navy for a Strong Nation’. It depicted a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.

#WATCH | Indian Navy's tableau, based on the theme 'Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation' participates in #RepublicDay2026 parade at Kartavya Path. The tableau also showcases INS Vikrant.



(Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/KLHQmqLIFP — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

The tableau featured a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

Indian Air Force show

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen. Its commander was Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

Syncing with the marching contingent was a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft in ‘Spearhead’ formation, symbolising the “Sindoor Formation”.

#WATCH | The marching contingent of Indian Air Force participates in #RepublicDay parade at Kartavya Path, just as Sindoor Formation – comprising two Rafales, two Sukhoi and 2 MiG 29 and one Jaguar Fighter Aircraft of the IAF flies above.



LIVE: https://t.co/d0L8j76vai@IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/M8bknuG51y — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM. It is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads.