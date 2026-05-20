Videos: Jr NTR greets sea of fans outside his Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: Jr NTR celebrated his 43rd birthday in the most heartwarming way as thousands of fans gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of their favourite star at midnight on May 20. From early morning, the area around his home turned festive with loud cheers, music, banners and nonstop celebrations by fans who arrived in massive numbers.

Amid tight security arrangements by police personnel and his personal security team, Jr NTR stepped out of his house to greet the crowd. Dressed casually and surrounded by heavy protection, the actor was seen waving, smiling and acknowledging fans from a distance. Several videos from the celebrations have now gone viral on social media.

However, a tense moment unfolded when some excited fans tried to move closer to the actor to shake hands and click selfies. As the security team attempted to stop them, Jr NTR appeared visibly upset and was seen reacting angrily towards his guards while asking them to handle the crowd carefully.

Jr NTR celebrates his 43rd birthday with fans in #Hyderabad



The #Dragon actor #JrNTR was seen waving and smiling at them (#JrNTRfans) while being guarded by his bodyguards and protection from police, as fans arrived in large numbers to celebrate their idol's birthday, outside… pic.twitter.com/CXoeMKAF1s — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the excitement around the birthday celebrations doubled after the makers unveiled the much-awaited glimpse of Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The teaser confirmed that the film will hit theatres on June 11, 2027.

Set in 1967 against the backdrop of an opium trade conflict, the action drama introduces Jr NTR in a fierce avatar as a deadly assassin named Luger. The teaser also featured Rukmini Vasanth in a pivotal role while hinting at an intense story packed with gang rivalry and violence. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon in key roles, with music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.