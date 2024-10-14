Videos: Palestinians burnt alive in Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Hospital

Israeli forces attacked tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza in the early hours of Monday, October 14, causing a fire that killed four people and wounded at least 70.

Videos circulated on social media show several tents were set ablaze as some Palestinians tried helplessly to put out the fire.

Israel burned Palestinians alive inside their tents in Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Dbj2qZ1Kbt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 14, 2024

“Another night of horror in the #Gaza Strip. A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping,” the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRW), said on X.

A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping. Just before this, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit in Nuseirat.



That same school was going to be used as a #polio vaccination site today. pic.twitter.com/EZt07HuKol — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 14, 2024

The Gaza health ministry predicts an increase in the death toll due to the fear of dozens of displaced Palestinians being killed.

This is the seventh such attack on the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound, according to the Palestinian government media office in Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 220 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 42,289, with more than 98,684 wounded and at least 10,000 still missing since October 7, 2023.