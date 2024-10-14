Videos: Palestinians burnt alive in Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Hospital

This is the seventh such attack on the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2024 6:08 pm IST
Video: Israel attack on Al-Aqsa Hospital burns Palestinian alive
A rescuer works at the site of an Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced people at a hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces attacked tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza in the early hours of Monday, October 14, causing a fire that killed four people and wounded at least 70.

Videos circulated on social media show several tents were set ablaze as some Palestinians tried helplessly to put out the fire.

Watch the videos here

“Another night of horror in the #Gaza Strip. A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping,” the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRW), said on X. 

The Gaza health ministry predicts an increase in the death toll due to the fear of dozens of displaced Palestinians being killed.

This is the seventh such attack on the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound, according to the Palestinian government media office in Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 220 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 42,289, with more than 98,684 wounded and at least 10,000 still missing since October 7, 2023.

A Palestinian man looks on next to the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine, October 14. Photo: Reuters

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2024 6:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button