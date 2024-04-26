Vidya Balan expresses concern over growing polarization in India

Renowned film actress Vidya Balan has voiced her apprehensions about the increasing polarization in India, expressing a sense of unease about the shift towards a more divided society.

In a recent interview, the actress openly discussed her thoughts on the changing social landscape, notably religious identity and communal cohesion. “I feel we are more polarized. As a nation, we did not have a religious identity before but now I don’t know why,” Balan stated.

In another clip, she added that actors are now hesitant to talk about politics, which has never happened before because you don’t know who may be offended.

Her emotional observation highlights the profound changes that have occurred in the country’s social fabric, showing a shift from a more inclusive and harmonious past to a more fractured and polarized present.

The actress’s statement shed light on the complexities of contemporary Indian society, where issues of identity, religion, and politics have become increasingly intertwined, leading to heightened tensions and divisions.

Balan’s reflective words have resonated with a wide range of netizens, who have flooded social media platforms with messages of appreciation and agreement.

Many have praised the actress for her willingness to address the complex issue of growing societal divisions, which have become increasingly visible in recent years.

“Actors are scared to talk about politics today – Vidya Balan. Reason most of bollywood people should vote against Hate (SIC), wrote one user”.

Actors are scared to talk about politics today – Vidya Balan.



Reason most of bollywood people should vote against Hate !! pic.twitter.com/VhTRqvrimh — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) April 26, 2024

“I feel we are definitely more polarised. As a nation, we did not have a religious identity before but now I don’t know why," says Film Actress #VidyaBalan. pic.twitter.com/Q9hNKfRpHT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 25, 2024