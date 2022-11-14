Viewers demand MC Stan’s removal from Bigg Boss 16, why?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16, one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, never fails to make the headlines. We get to see different people with different mindsets under one roof and that’s the beauty of this show.
The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was quite a dramatic and shocking one as we got to see MC Stan passing ‘derogatory comments’ on fellow housemate Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two got into a heated argument and when the tiff intensified, the Udaariyaan actress said ‘Chal-Chal’ to the rapper. Stan took her statements in the wrong context and made some derogatory remarks against her. The rapper was heard saying, “Ladki hoke cigarette peeti hai kya?”.
Stan’s comment has now triggered many people online including a few celebrities who have been trolling him left, right and centre. Few social media users are also requesting Bigg Boss 16 makers to evict the rapper.
Bigg Boss 6 winner Gauahar Khan, took to her Twitter and wrote “Bacche kaise paida honge, gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi …… sooooooooooo low in language. Sad ! Even women ok with hearing this from a man about another woman ! Sad !”
Stan who has been making headlines for his maintaining his ‘Real Personality’ had become a fan favorite but now after this incident, he has been facing a lot of hate. Many people even say that ‘He has no class’, ‘He is a misogynist’, and ‘this is his real personality’’. Fans also pointed out that Priyanka maintained her calm and did not play “Women Card”.
Netizens came in her support and bashed the rapper for his remarks on a woman
Read tweets here.