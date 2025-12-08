Viewers slam Bigg Boss 19 makers after Gaurav Khan’s big win

Mumbai: Controversial Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 19 has finally wrapped up with actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the shining trophy along with a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, announced by Salman Khan during the grand finale that took place on December 7. Farhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up, followed by Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik.
However, what should have been a celebratory moment quickly turned into a heated online debate. Ever since the results were announced, makers have been facing intense backlash from viewers. While Gaurav’s win marks a big milestone in his acting career, the decision has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media.
A large section of Bigg Boss followers are alleging that Gaurav was a “fixed winner” and did not contribute enough throughout the game. Many viewers strongly believe that Farrhana Bhatt was more consistent and deserving of the title, and accuse the makers of favouritism.
The controversy further escalated when Bigg Boss insider The Khabri tweeted that the outcome was based on “what makers want”, claiming it was visible since the beginning that Gaurav would be made the winner.
Gaurav Khanna Reacts
Reacting to all the criticism, Gaurav addressed the “fixed winner” tag and the perception that he remained a mere observer throughout the show. Speaking to India Today after his win, the actor said that keyboard opinions don’t bother him.
“First of all, these are their allegations; we shouldn’t even cater to them. Today, in the age of social media, everybody is a keyboard warrior. I don’t think I need to answer them. If they don’t like me, fair enough. I am not God’s gift to mankind that every person needs to like me. But I am happy that most people like me,” he said.
Gaurav also stated that he doesn’t care about labels and is content that he played the game the way he wanted and won it the same way.
