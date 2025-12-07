Mumbai: In yet another surprising twist inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, stand-up comedian Pranit More has been eliminated from the finale race, leaving just two finalists in contention. With his exit, only Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna remain in the running for the winner’s trophy.

Earlier, male contestant Amaal Mallik and female contestant Tanya Mittal had been evicted, placing fifth and fourth respectively.

Pranit More evicted from finale race

Pranit More journey ended on 3rd place. He came into the season with his humor-driven background, a stand-up comedian and RJ, and quickly became a fan-favourite for his wit, relatability and grounded personality.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss19#PranitMore has been ELIMINATED from the house at 3rd position — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 7, 2025

Despite a health scare mid-season, when he had to leave the house after being diagnosed with dengue, Pranit made a strong comeback. His return gave him a new opportunity to shine, and he used it: whether through light-hearted roast-style jibes or heartfelt conversations, he struck a chord with many viewers.

Pranit’s gameplay was marked by honesty, humor and respect, qualities that many found endearing. He often balanced being entertaining with being sensible and level-headed, gaining admiration for staying real amid the chaos.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 2 finalists

With Pranit now out, the Bigg Boss 19 finale will see Farrhana and Gaurav face off for the ultimate title. Which of them will lift the trophy? The suspense is real, who do you think should win?