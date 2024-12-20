Viewers slam Sunn Mere Dil makers over Wahaj Ali’s absence

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali has been creating waves since its premiere, but recent episodes have sparked mixed reactions among viewers. So far, 23 episodes of the high-budget drama by Geo Entertainment have aired, and while fans initially praised the show for its stellar cast and production, the latest developments have left them disappointed.

The latest reason why the show makers are receiving a lot of is because of Wahaj Ali’s limited screen presence. Over the last few episodes, including episodes 22 and 23, viewers have voiced their frustration at the apparent sidelining of Wahaj’s character, Bilal Abdullah.

Fans were particularly irked when Wahaj was entirely absent from several episodes and then made a brief re-entry in the 23rd episode, with less than two minutes of screen time in a 35-minute episode.

This lack of focus on Wahaj’s character has not gone down well with his loyal fanbase. Many have taken to social media to demand more screen time for the actor, expressing their disappointment with the makers for sidelining one of the show’s biggest draws.

Comments like, “We are watching Sunn Mere Dil only for Wahaj, and if he’s not there, there’s no point watching it,” have been circulating online.

Sunn Mere Dil, which has brought back the iconic pairing of Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali from Jo Bichar Gaye, also features a stellar supporting cast, including Hira Mani, Saba Hameed, Amar Khan, Usama Khan, Syed Mohammad Ahed, and Shahvir Kadwani. Despite the star-studded lineup and high production value, fans believe the storyline is faltering due to uneven focus on the characters.

Are you watching Sunn Mere Dil? What are your thoughts on Wahaj Ali’s limited screen time? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates from Pakistani entertainment industry.