Vijay Devarakonda joins Kalki 2898 AD’s shoot, details inside

Hyderabad: Super happy are the fans of Prabhas who with Salaar’s success have seen their rebel star return to form. And now, Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as it boasts a stellar star cast, a visionary director, and a grand scale of production.

The movie is set in the year 2898, where the world is on the brink of a nuclear war, and a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.

A science-fiction dystopian thriller set in the year 2898AD is set to resume its shooting now which was halted due to various reasons.

According to reports, the makers of the film have begun a key schedule of the movie in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The big schedule began today on February 2.

The main cast of the film has started shooting and Prabhas will join them on February 12. The interesting part of this new schedule is that it is bringing together all of the film’s actors, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Other actors who are reportedly making special appearances such as Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, will also join the shoot in this new schedule shortly.

Kalki 2898 AD is a highly ambitious and visionary project that promises to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 600 Crores, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema. The film’s music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic. It is set to hit the screens on May 9, 2024.