Vijay Deverakonda drops crazy update on his next film

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda who made his way to Bollywood with his upcoming movie ‘Liger’, has reteamed with director Puri Jagannadh for another time.

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh announced their next venture titled ‘JGM’, at an exhilarating event in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Billed to be an action drama, the big-ticket pan-India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance.

‘JGM’ will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, while Puri Jagannadh will pen the screenplay and dialogues along with the direction.

The action entertainer is a pan-India film and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Elated Vijay Devarakonda, who appeared at the press meet on Tuesday, said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, as it is one of my most challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian.”

Vijay continued, “I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. I am sure this movie will leave an impact on the audiences.”

The shoot for ‘JGM’ will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations.

JGM is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh this action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in August, 2023 worldwide.