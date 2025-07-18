Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly been hospitalised in Hyderabad, just when he was expected to be actively promoting his upcoming release, Kingdom.

According to a recent update shared by Instagram handle ‘Entertainment AF’, the actor has been diagnosed with dengue and is currently receiving treatment. Reports suggest that he may be discharged by the 20th of this month.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Vijay Deverakonda or his team regarding the hospitalisation.

With Kingdom slated to hit the big screens on July 31, fans had begun to notice the actor’s absence from promotional activities and were left wondering about his low-key presence.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language spy action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev. The film is backed by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Billed as a high-octane commercial entertainer, Kingdom was initially scheduled for a March 30 release but was postponed due to production delays.

Mostly #Kingdom Runtime: 2hr 30mins



Good Run Time 👌



Best Theatrical Trailer Cut Padite Chalu Fans Rechipodaniki 🥵🕺#KingdomOnJuly31st @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/4MY95ebsaC — The Karthik Nayak (@TheKarthikNayak) July 17, 2025

Fans are now hoping for Vijay’s speedy recovery so he can bounce back in time for the much-awaited release.