Vijay Deverakonda meets Multiplex owner who called him ‘arrogant’

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda marked his Bollywood debut with a Dharma Production film ‘Liger’. The film which also starred Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles released in theatres on August 25. The film created massive hype prior to its release, however, it fell flat on the very first day and continues to yield low collection at the box office.

Amid all, recently, Vijay Deverakonda faced heat from Manoj Desai, owner of a Mumbai multiplex, for being ‘arrogant’ and driving the audience away from his film. In a video that has been going viral, Manoj blamed Vijay for facing a huge loss in advance bookings.

Well, Vijay Deverakonda being a gentleman and a kind soul that he is, reportedly jetted off to Mumbai to clear the misunderstanding with Manoj Desai. According to a report in Filmi Beat, Vijay Deverakonda has promised the popular exhibitor that he will come up with good movies in the coming days.

Manoj Desai blames Vijay Deverakonda for facing loss

For those who do not know, in an interview recently, Vijay Deverakonda supported Aamir Khan and spoke against the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. Ever since then, his film Liger was boycotted on Twitter. To make the matters worse, Vijay responded to the trend and said he was not scared of it. He showed indifference toward the boycott trend and said that those who are interested in watching his films will still watch.

This confidence subjected him to brutal backlash from G7 Multiplex’s owner Manoj Desai who slammed the actor by saying, “Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay Deverakonda, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish.”

Meanwhile, the exact conversation that took place between the two is not disclosed yet, however, seems like Vijay Deverakonda fixed the matter.