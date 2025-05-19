Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name. It’s an emotion for millions around the world. The superstar, known for his unmatched charisma and journey from Delhi’s streets to global stardom, once famously claimed, “I am the last of the stars” during a candid conversation with veteran actor Anupam Kher.

However, in a 2022 interview with GQ India, actor Vijay Deverakonda had a bold yet respectful response to that claim. The young star, who has carved a niche for himself in Indian cinema with his performances, disagreed with SRK’s statement and shared how deeply King Khan’s journey had influenced him.

“I can’t tell you how much Shah Rukh Khan’s success drove me,” Vijay revealed. “It showed me in clear terms: if he could do it, why couldn’t I? Even when I was a nobody, I refused many films. People said, ‘You will never get an opportunity like this,’ but I had higher expectations of myself.”

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s “last of the stars” remark, Vijay said, “When I saw his interview, I remember wanting to say, ‘Shah Rukh, you’re wrong. You’re not the last. I’m coming.’”

While Vijay’s statement might seem audacious to some, it shows the fierce ambition and belief today’s generation of actors carry, drawing inspiration from legends but also daring to dream beyond.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screen with Kingdom, a Telugu spy thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The highly anticipated film hits theatres on May 30.