Vijay Deverakonda opts for boat ride to work in Kerala

. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Khushi' and the other two untitled projects, one being 'VD12' and the other one with 'Geetha Govindam' director

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th April 2023 6:28 pm IST
'Liger' money laundering probe: Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself a new, unique ride to work. Currently, the superstar is in Kerala and is enjoying every bit of the serene locations in the state. The stylish actor is also busy shooting for an upcoming project.

Taking to social media, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of himself relishing the charm of Kerala as he opts for a boat ride to work. This unique ride to work has his comment section buzzing with fans commenting. Posting a video of himself in a Khaki orange shirt, with glasses on, the actor writes “Ride To Work- In Kerala.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Khushi’ and the other two untitled projects, one being ‘VD12’ and the other one with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th April 2023 6:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button