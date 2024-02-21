Vijay Deverakonda promises to meet fans, but there’s 1 condition

Hyderabad: Meeting the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is a dream for many, especially among his female fans who harbour a fervent wish for such an encounter. Recently, two fortunate female admirers found themselves on the brink of realizing this dream. However, the opportunity comes with a unique condition set by the charismatic actor.

In an unexpected turn of events, two lucky female fans received a golden opportunity to meet Vijay Deverakonda. The catch? The actor threw down a challenge in response to an Instagram video posted by the fans.

Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

The video, shared on February 15, humorously declared that the duo wouldn’t start studying until Vijay Deverakonda commented on their post. “If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video, then we will start preparing for our exam,” they playfully announced. The cheeky caption in the description read, “Just in case if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame it on @thedeverakonda.”

To their astonishment, the Liger actor not only noticed the video but also left a comment with a unique proposition. “Get 90%, and I will meet you,” he wrote. The unexpected offer not only surprised the two students but also garnered immense love from other users. Vijay’s comment received more likes than the post itself, turning the video into a viral sensation.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for Parasuram’s Family Star, slated to hit screens on April 5. The film features Mrunal Thakur in a female lead role.