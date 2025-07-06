Hyderabad: Sekhar Kammula’s much-awaited film Kubera, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the screens on June 20 with high expectations and it didn’t disappoint. The film roared at the global box office, collecting over Rs. 125 crores worldwide in just a couple of weeks. While Nagarjuna brought gravitas to his role and Rashmika impressed with one of the best performances of her career, it was Dhanush’s portrayal of Deva, a man who rises from the streets, that truly stole hearts.

But here’s the twist — did you know that Dhanush wasn’t the original choice for Deva?

Vijay Deverakonda Turned Down the Role of Deva

According to a report by India Today, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was the first actor offered the lead role in Kubera. The makers believed his mass appeal would suit the raw and rugged character of Deva. However, Vijay politely declined the offer, fearing his audience might not resonate with him playing a beggar.

“Vijay is extremely aware of his image, and he felt that the audience might reject his role,” a source told India Today. “A subdued, powerless role felt like a misfit to him at this point in his career.”

It seems like a missed opportunity, especially given how Dhanush turned the role into a memorable performance. Critics and fans alike are calling this one of Dhanush’s most immersive roles yet.

Rashmika-Vijay: A Missed On-Screen Reunion?

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a key role in Kubera, is currently promoting the film. At a pre-release event, when asked about co-stars, she blushed while talking about Vijay, saying, “Everything, take it all about him.” The two, rumored to be dating, have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Fans were excited for another Rashmika-Vijay reunion — but sadly, that didn’t happen this time. And as Kubera continues its victorious run, many wonder if Vijay Deverakonda missed a game-changing role.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kingdom by Gowtam Tinnnanuri. The film is slated for release in the month of August. Besides this film, he has a movie with Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Rashmika Mandanna will be collaborating with Vijay once again through this film. Vijay also has a film with Ravi Kiran Kola and it is said to be produced by Dil Raju. Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady in the film which is said to be going on floors sometime soon.