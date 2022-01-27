Vijay Deverakonda to romance Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai: After establishing her mark in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to foray into south cinema. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, has been a renowned name in the showbiz for over 3 years now.

Be it acting or dancing, Janhvi’s performance in her debut film was appreciated by her fans as well as the critics. Now, she is all set to step into Tollywood. Rumours are rife that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has successfully roped in Janhvi for his much-awaited upcoming project opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes, you heard that right! If the ongoing speculations turn out to be true, Vijay and Janhvi will finally share the screen for the first time after a long wait.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice for ‘Liger’ starring Vijay in the male lead. But, she could not sign the film as she had a very busy schedule and the film went to Ananya Panday.

It is noteworthy that Janhvi had once expressed that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda during her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha. She had also expressed her wish to work with the Dear Comrade actor.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She next has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen. On the other hand, Vijay is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated pan-India film ‘Liger’.