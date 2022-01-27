Vijay Deverakonda to romance Janhvi Kapoor

Be it acting or dancing, Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in her debut film was appreciated by her fans as well as the critics

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 27th January 2022 1:18 pm IST
Vijay Deverakonda to romance Janhvi Kapoor
Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: After establishing her mark in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to foray into south cinema. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, who made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, has been a renowned name in the showbiz for over 3 years now.

Be it acting or dancing, Janhvi’s performance in her debut film was appreciated by her fans as well as the critics. Now, she is all set to step into Tollywood. Rumours are rife that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has successfully roped in Janhvi for his much-awaited upcoming project opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes, you heard that right! If the ongoing speculations turn out to be true, Vijay and Janhvi will finally share the screen for the first time after a long wait.

MS Education Academy

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice for ‘Liger’ starring Vijay in the male lead. But, she could not sign the film as she had a very busy schedule and the film went to Ananya Panday.

It is noteworthy that Janhvi had once expressed that she has a crush on Vijay Deverakonda during her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha. She had also expressed her wish to work with the Dear Comrade actor.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She next has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen. On the other hand, Vijay is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated pan-India film ‘Liger’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button