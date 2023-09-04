Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple after success of ‘Kushi’

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family after the success of his movie ‘Kushi’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mythri Movie Makers shared his pictures from the temple and captioned it, “The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda along with his family and team #Kushi took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER.”

Vijay was dressed in full traditional garb, including a kurta and lungi. He was seen offering prayers with his family.

Earlier the makers of ‘Kushi’ unveiled the trailer of the movie, which captured the effervescent chemistry of the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha that came along with a perfect blend of intense emotions with humour and picturesque visuals, the melodious music played a significant role to set the right tone.

The trailer took the audiences into the heartwarming world of Aaradhya and Viplav who create a relatable but adorable world of romance and take us along in their journey of love. And like life itself, the journey has its ups and downs, struggles as well as its bittersweet moments.

The video begins with Vijay and Samantha discovering love in Kashmir’s rugged mountains. But their love tale quickly turns as their families get involved to make them apart. But to prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay’s characters unite, marry, and embark on a journey.

The trailer is a combination of intense emotions with humour, melodious music and picturesque visuals.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ was released in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After ‘Mahanati’, it is Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili.’

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s new film, which is tentatively titled ‘VD 12’.

Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series ‘Citadel’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video