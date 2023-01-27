Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious theatre in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: One of the most versatile actors of Tollywood Vijay Deverakonda has been turning heads in the entertainment world ever since he hit the ball out of the stadium with his blockbuster Arjun Reddy in 2017. Both his acting career and popularity quotient witnessed a massive hike with the success of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial.

His recent debut film in Bollywood ‘Liger’ also helped him to earn a ton of popularity and expand his boundaries. In fact, he is one of the highest-paid actors down south today. Deverakonda believes in leading a super luxurious life and has a net worth of around Rs 40 crore, according to multiple reports. He is a proud owner of several expensive things and properties including a super lavish theatre outside Hyderabad.

In 2021, Vijay Deverakonda added another feather to his cap by opening a state-of-the-art theatre in Mahbubnagar, a town located about 100 kilometres from Hyderabad. He collaborated with an Asian group of cinemas for the same and named ‘AVD Cinemas’. AVD stands for Asian Vijay Deverakonda.

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema 😊



I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas 🤗



The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

The first film screened in AVD Cinemas was Love story, a directorial venture of Sekhar Kammula, which starred Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

In a video message during the launch, Vijay stated that Mahbubnagar is his parent’s hometown, so he wanted to give this special gift to everyone in the area ‘a world-class movie-watching experience.’ Ever since its launch, AVD Cinemas has been attracting a lot of movie-goers from Mahbubnagar and nearby towns. Have a look at the theatre below.

On the professional front, Vijay Devarakonda will reunite with director Puri Jagannadh for the film Jana Gana Mana. Kushi is the actor’s second upcoming film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the movie.