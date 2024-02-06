Vijay Deverakonda’s photo from Charminar leaves fans excited

Hyderabad: In a much-anticipated collaboration, Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood sensation Mrunal Thakur are set to grace the silver screen together for the first time in the upcoming Telugu movie ‘Family Star,’ directed by Parasuram.

A recent viral photo of the duo near Charminar has fans buzzing with excitement. The snapshot captures Mrunal blushing, while Vijay stands behind her with open arms, against the picturesque backdrop of Charminar. This sneak peek is from the film’s first song, ‘Nandanandanaa,’ scheduled to release on February 7.

The lead actors, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda shared a lyrical promo of the track on Monday night, also featuring some glimpses of local trains of the city.

Going by the glimpses, it seems like director Parasuram has skillfully captured the essence of Hyderabad giving the film a distinct local flavor. Fans eagerly await ‘Family Star,’ which promises to be a cinematic treat set to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a poster unveiling the film’s release date, adding to the anticipation surrounding this much-awaited project.