Vijay, Rashmika keep a special promise to school students

Mumbai: Keeping true to their words, beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be rewarding the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana, the place where Vijay’s father was born.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, VD took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February – @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. (sic).”

Rashmika also went on to express her happiness by resharing Vijay’s post on her handle with red heart emojis.

Refreshing your memory, after their traditional fairytale wedding in Udaipur in February this year, Vijay and Rashmika had announced their decision to support the education of Class 9 and 10 students in 44 government schools in Thummanpeta via the Deverakonda Foundation.

As part of the initiative, they are reported to ensure that the fees of these students are paid on time, along with easy access to notebooks and other study materials, considerably easing the burden of the parents. This is also expected to prevent a lot of kids from dropping out of school due to a lack of financial resources.

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are all set to share screen space for the first time together as a married couple in the upcoming period drama, ‘Ranabaali’.

Previously, Rashmika and Vijay were seen together in the movies “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade”, making ‘Ranabaali’ their third professional collaboration.

Going by the sources, “Ranabaali” is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that were never recorded in mainstream history books. The movie is likely to focus on the incidents that the British allegedly misrepresented in history.