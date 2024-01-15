Vijay, Rashmika stay together at luxurious resort in Vietnam?

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz lately. Though the duo has not confirmed anything about their bond, there has been non-stop talk and discussions about the two.

Recently, the industry was abuzz with speculations about their engagement. It is being said that Rashmika and Vijay might exchange the rings in February or mid-March and the preparations are in full swing. Amid these rumours, their photos from a romantic holiday have taken the internet by storm.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently shared enchanting pictures from their vacation in Vietnam on their social media profiles, sparking rumours of a romantic getaway.

Vijay posted pictures on January 7, and Rashmika followed suit a week later, sharing glimpses of her time in Vietnam. Eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the dots, suggesting that the stars might have enjoyed the vacation together.

Despite the growing excitement among fans, the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship. Fans flooded the comment sections, expressing their anticipation for an official announcement. Some even claimed to have spotted the pair during the New Year, sharing details of their stay at Meliá Vinpearl Phu Quoc, a luxurious resort in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island.

Despite maintaining a ‘just friends’ stance, Vijay and Rashmika’s social media gestures and frequent sightings together have set tongues wagging. From Rashmika’s festive visits to Vijay’s home to whispers of a shared vacation in the Maldives, the duo has kept fans guessing. Their enchanting on-screen chemistry first captured hearts in the blockbuster ‘Geetha Govindam,’ and the magic continued with ‘Dear Comrade.’