Vijay, Rashmika’s secret cafe date in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the spotlight for quite some time now, with rumors about their alleged relationship doing rounds in the media. While the duo has always maintained that they are just good friends, their recent public appearance has once again triggered speculation about their relationship.

An old video circulating on the internet shows the two hanging out together at a plush coffee shop-cum-baking house in Banjara Hills, along with director Gowtam Tinnanuri, Anand Devarakonda, and Shreya Varma. It was interesting to see them chilling together, especially since Vijay is collaborating with Gowtam on his next film, which was announced a long time ago.

Despite their hectic schedules, Vijay and Rashmika always find time to catch up with each other, and their recent meeting at the coffee shop only adds fuel to the rumors about their relationship. It’s not the first time the two have been spotted together; their gym visits, airport appearances, and Maldives vacation have previously sparked rumors about their alleged affair.

It’s worth noting that Vijay and Rashmika have shared screen space in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. While the former was a massive success at the box office, the latter failed to impress the audience. However, their on-screen chemistry was lauded by the audience, and their camaraderie off-screen only adds to the speculation about their relationship.

Despite all the rumors, Vijay and Rashmika have maintained that they are just good friends, and their recent meeting at the coffee shop is nothing more than two friends catching up. However, their fans are eagerly waiting for any confirmation about their relationship, and until then, they will continue to speculate and draw their conclusions.