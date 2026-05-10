Vijay sworn in as TN CM, marks new era beyond DMK-AIADMK rule

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, in a historic ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, marking a dramatic political shift in the state.

With his swearing-in, Vijay becomes the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu since 1967 to come from outside the two dominant Dravidian parties — the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay in the presence of thousands of supporters, political leaders, film personalities, and dignitaries from across the country.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as chants of Vijay echoed through the venue while supporters celebrated the actor-turned-politician’s unprecedented rise to power.

BREAKING: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. #CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/fVsNj9hqVN — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 10, 2026

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was among the prominent leaders present at the ceremony.

How Vijay achieved electoral math

Vijay secured the chief minister’s post after TVK crossed the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly with support from several parties, including the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League.

TVK and its supporting parties together command the backing of 120 MLAs, comfortably above the majority mark of 118 seats.

The oath-taking ceremony came after four days of intense political negotiations and uncertainty over government formation. Vijay held multiple meetings with Governor Arlekar before finally submitting letters of support from allied parties, paving the way for the formal invitation to form the government.

Addressing supporters after taking oath, Vijay pledged to deliver a transparent and corruption-free administration focused on welfare, employment, and inclusive governance.

“This victory belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu. Our government will work for every citizen with honesty, equality, and commitment,” Vijay said.

Supporters across Chennai celebrated the occasion with music, fireworks, and roadshows, describing the moment as the beginning of a “new political era” in the state.

Actor Sanam Shetty called the moment “historic,” saying people finally felt hopeful about the future of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes unfolded at the residence of Vijay’s parents. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed confidence in her son’s leadership and said she believed he would serve the state well.

Several members of the Tamil film industry, including actress Trisha Krishnan, attended the ceremony.

Vijay must now prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly before May 13, as directed by the Governor, officially completing the constitutional process of government formation.