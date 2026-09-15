Vijay, Trisha’s viral video reminds fans of Coldplay couple

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s latest viral video has taken an unexpected Coldplay turn, with social media users comparing their reaction to the infamous kiss-cam couple.

The two stars were recently spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, where Vijay had arrived to support Ajith Kumar at the Michelin Le Mans Cup. In a clip circulating online, Vijay and Trisha can be seen standing close to a railing and watching the race. However, the moment they seemingly notice a camera pointed towards them, both quickly move away from the frame.

Their reaction instantly reminded fans of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, who went viral after hurriedly hiding from the camera during a Coldplay concert in 2025.

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Social media users are now joking that Vijay and Trisha “accidentally recreated” the viral Coldplay moment. Side-by-side edits of the two clips are also being widely shared, adding fresh fuel to the online chatter surrounding the actors.

Vijay and Trisha have been at the centre of relationship rumours for some time, although neither star has confirmed the speculation. Their Silverstone appearance and camera-shy reaction have now given the internet another moment to dissect.

However, the short video offers no proof about their relationship and the Coldplay comparison remains nothing more than a humorous observation made by fans.