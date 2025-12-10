Vijay Varma opens up about using personal heartbreak to portray emotional scenes on-screen

Although the two actors never officially confirmed their relationship or publicly addressed their breakup, rumours of their split were widespread

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, with every character portrayal and choice of role, has proven his acting prowess. 

The actor talking to IANS spoke about enacting emotional and intense scenes on screen and also opened up about drawing from his own heartbreaking experiences to bring about the right emotions.

“In the beginning, when actors are just starting out, we often use personal memories, heartbreak, pain, family moments, and all those acting-school and theatre exercises. At that stage, using real life helps you feel the emotion honestly,” said Vijay.

“But with experience, your understanding of life grows. You stop judging situations or people. You learn to relate to emotions even if they are not a part of your own journey. You start using imagination, stories you have heard, or experiences of others. Some even borrow from films, which is not ideal, but it happens,” added Vijay.

He further stated, “As an actor, you just need to find that part of yourself which can connect to the truth of the moment, especially between “action” and “cut.” You don’t need to sit at home performing it all in advance. If it comes alive when the camera rolls, that’s the real grace of acting.” Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Gustaakh Ishq under fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra’s production banner. The actor received great reviews for his performance.

On the personal front, a few months ago the actor was in the news for his break-up with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Although the two actors never officially confirmed their relationship or publicly addressed their breakup, rumours of their split were widespread, leaving fans disappointed.

