Vijay Varma talks about finding happiness in relationship after breakup with Tamannaah

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma emphasized the importance of embracing every aspect of a relationship days after his breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia.

At a recent event in Mumbai, the actor shared a refreshing and lighthearted perspective on relationships, offering valuable insights into how to maintain happiness despite life’s challenges. When asked about the nature of relationships, comparing them to ice cream with different flavors—sweet, salty—Vijay advised that it’s better to accept and enjoy whatever comes your way, making the most of every moment. Vijay Varma told IANS, “Relationships, you talking about, right. I think if you enjoy relationship like ice cream, you will be very happy. That means whatever flavour comes you embrace it and run with it.”

Earlier this month, news surfaced that Tamannaah and Vijay have ended their two-year relationship. Although neither of them has officially addressed the breakup on their social media accounts, rumors have been circulating, suggesting that the couple has called it quits. A source was quoted saying, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

Vijay and Tamannaah fueled dating rumors when they were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in 2023. As the couple made more public appearances together, the speculation only grew, and they eventually confirmed their relationship during the promotions of “Lust Stories 2.” Since then, they have been frequently spotted together at events, movie screenings, date nights, and various social functions.

In 2024, Tamannaah made their relationship public when she referred to Vijay as her “happy place.” Soon after, Vijay also expressed his affection for Tamannaah in several interviews. The two first shared the screen in the Netflix anthology “Lust Stories 2,” where they reportedly grew close during the filming process.