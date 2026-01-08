Mumbai: Vijay Varma is currently one of the most happening and sought-after actors in Indian cinema, widely admired for his fearless choice of roles and commanding screen presence. After years of working in independent films and supporting roles, he rose to mainstream prominence with his breakout performance in Gully Boy, where his portrayal of the volatile Moeen earned both critical acclaim and widespread audience recognition.

Since then, Vijay has delivered a string of standout performances across films and OTT platforms, including Darlings, She, Lust Stories 2, and Jaane Jaan, consistently showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor. His ability to effortlessly transition between intense, dark characters and layered, nuanced roles has made him a favourite among filmmakers and viewers, firmly cementing his place as one of the most exciting actors of the current generation.

Vijay Varma’s net worth

Along with his professional success, Vijay Varma’s net worth and remuneration have also been a frequent topic of discussion in the media. According to several online reports, the actor’s net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore.

However, Vijay recently reacted to these claims in his own trademark style with a pure Hyderabadi twist. The actor, along with his Gustaakh Ishq co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, appeared on the latest episode of Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, where he addressed the reports humorously while leaving the host in splits.

Reacting to the figures, Vijay quipped in Hyderabadi slang, “Kitta paisa kamaare yeh sab jhooth hai. Mera kam likhe ji, main zyada kamaata hoon. Meku bura dikha itta kam kaiku dikhaare mera net worth yeh log?” drawing laughter from everyone present.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including the much-anticipated period crime thriller Matka King, along with a potential upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.