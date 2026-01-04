Vijay’s Jana Nayagan trailer faces backlash over AI watermark

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, is known for his captivating performances and mass appeal. Over the years, he has built an immense fan following not just in Tamil Nadu but across India. With hit films like Mersaland Master, Vijay has established himself as a true icon.

Jana Nayagan Trailer

The trailer for Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s last film, was released in early January 2026 and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in Tamil cinema. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Vijay as a powerful cop, set against a backdrop of high-octane action.

While the trailer was mostly well-received, a shocking detail caught the attention of neutral viewers. At the 0:23 mark of the trailer, a brief shot displayed what appeared to be a watermark from Google Gemini AI in the bottom-right corner. This quickly sparked online criticism, as many felt such an oversight was unacceptable in a film with such a large budget.

The AI Watermark Controversy

The presence of the Google Gemini AI watermark led to backlash from viewers, who questioned how such an error could make it into the final trailer. Critics were upset, especially considering the film’s Rs. 400 crore budget. The mistake became a hot topic on social media, with fans expressing disappointment over what they saw as a careless editing error.

With a massive Rs. 400 crore budget, Jana Nayagan is one of the biggest films of the year, and fans were eager to see Vijay’s emotional farewell performance.

As much as he has ruled the film industry, Vijay is now ready for a major life change. In 2025, he announced his plans to enter full-time politics and contest the 2026 elections. His upcoming film Jana Nayagan is expected to be his final movie before his political career begins.