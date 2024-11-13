Vikarabad Pharma City protest: BRS leader sent to judicial remand for 14 days

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Patnam Narender Reddy has been sent to judicial remand for 14 days after being produced in court regarding the Vikarabad Pharma City protest.

The development comes amidst allegations against the BRS leader’s involvement in the attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other government officials during a public hearing on a proposed pharma unit in Lagcherla village.

However, the Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain has categorically denied allegations of attack by protesting villagers. The collector visited Kondagal where he held talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project. “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) lamented the detention of Reddy and alleged that the Congress-run state government is conspiring to frame BRS. “The government is undemocratically suppressing the protest in Langacharla village, Vikarabad,” he remarked.

The former IT minister said that Patnam Narender Reddy is being threatened with illegal arrest for voicing the people’s concerns. He said that the BRS has seen detentions in the past and is used to such tactics since the launch of the Telangana movement.