Vikram Bhatt doesn’t think Aamir Khan is ‘perfectionist’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, is in contention with the popular opinion on Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The director said that he doesn’t think the superstar is a perfectionist. However, the director said something profound, calling Aamir, a person, who constantly strives to be better.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that while perfection is the final goal, Aamir constantly tries to be a better version of himself on screen which contradicts the very nature of perfection.

He told IANS, “I just feel that he’s been given this tag of perfectionist, but he’s not a perfectionist. He just wants to do his best. And I think there’s a difference between the two things. Because it’s like, I know that I can do better. I know that this is not my best. And if I decide to settle and say fine for me versus a person who says, ‘Listen, I can do better. I know I can do better’. That is not a perfectionist. That is a person who’s striving. That is a person who is wanting to give his best, not his perfection, but his best”.

The two worked together on ‘Ghulam’, and the director said that they had many disagreements during the shoot but the point of those disagreements was to come up with something better.

He further mentioned, “So just because someone doesn’t treat their career and their profession as something that they are okay with passing off, even when they know that they haven’t given a hundred percent. I would much prefer someone like Aamir. He and I had disagreements during the shoot. I said this is better and that is better. But it was always, he’s always said yes and no. Or he has always argued with his directors when he saw that there’s been some kind of a compromise. And it’s a known compromise. See, sometimes you don’t know better. You know, sometimes you don’t know that, oh, you can have used a Mercedes for this scene, but you ended up using another car, which is not as luxurious”.

“But when you know that it’s available and that it should be this thing and you don’t use it, that I think is something that irks him. Of course, as you say that this is, these views expressed are only of the speaker, which is me, and not necessarily what Aamir is or what he thinks of himself. But this is my understanding”, he added as he smiled.