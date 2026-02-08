Vikrant Massey reacts to media confusion over ‘Ramayana’ role

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey recently addressed the rumours that he was replaced by Raghav Juyal in the much-awaited film Ramayana. These rumours spread after reports suggested that Vikrant was cast as Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana. However, Variety India confirmed that Raghav Juyal is now playing the role in Ramayana: Part 2, scheduled for release in Diwali 2027.

Vikrant’s Instagram Post

To put the speculation to rest, Vikrant took to his Instagram Story and said, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from ârespectable’ media houses is kinda appalling. Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas.”

Vikrant made it clear that he was never attached to the project and wished the team all the best. Though the post was later deleted, it was a strong statement from the actor about the false information.

Raghav Juyal Joins the Cast

As reported by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has been brought on board to play Meghanad in Ramayana: Part 2. The reports say that although Vikrant was initially considered for the role, things did not work out, and Raghav was chosen instead. Raghav is expected to begin filming once he recovers from an injury.

The Star-Studded Cast of Ramayana

Ramayana is shaping up to be a grand film with an incredible cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Yash stars as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and several other talented actors like Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Arun Govil. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will be released in two parts, with the first part coming out in Diwali 2026.

While the casting confusion has been cleared, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated films, promising a powerful retelling of the mythological epic with a stellar ensemble cast.