Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur tie the knot in Himachal Pradesh

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th February 2022 10:42 am IST
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur (Instagram)

Dharamshala: Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married. On Friday, the two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from Vikrant and Sheetal’s marriage have been doing the rounds on the internet.

For the special day, Vikrant chose to wear a white sherwani. On the other hand, Sheetal opted for a red bridal lehanga.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019.

However, their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

