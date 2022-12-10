Vim Black: Netizens confused over dishwashing gel ‘for men’

In what seems like an attempt to normalise household chores for all, Vim, the dishwashing brand, has come up with an ad for a product, Vim Black, featuring Milind Soman.

Soman’s most recent Instagram post, in which he is shown endorsing the ‘manly’ dishwashing liquid Vim Black, has stunned both his followers and other internet users.

While the ad appears to be an attempt to normalise everyone helping with domestic tasks, the outcome has not exactly been favourable with netizens criticising the association of the colour black with ‘machoism’ and the genderising of chores.

While attempting to promote the idea that men should perform home duties without bragging, the film instead supports the idea that males should be seen as manly and dressed in black.

A young man is seen boasting about helping his mother with the dishes as the video begins at a gym.

“I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I often help my mom, we should.” Soman then enters the frame saying, “Wow, what a brag. Go on, did you enjoy? Now, here is Vim Black (holding up a bottle of dishwashing liquid). Now wash all the dishes and keep on bragging.”

Milind poses with the bottle and adds, “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag,” as the film comes to a close.

The bottle used in the ad is black instead of the brand’s customary yellow or green. Milind posted the video on Instagram and shared it stating, “Vim Black – dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.”

When one navigates to the link for the product on Vim India’s Instagram bio, the user is directed to Hindustan Unilever’s official page where the product being sold at a 100% discount is sold out!

In November 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Vim launched its #WhatAPlayer campaign featuring Virender Sehwag as the business saw this as a chance to disrupt the stigma around dishwashing with this campaign.

It was inspired by the COVID-19-led push of male involvement in home duties, which received a major boost with the countrywide lockdown.

This is Vim India’s first post since the campaign featuring Sehwag.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/3Kb6rqJPAB — Apoorva Mandhani (@MandhaniApoorva) December 9, 2022

Just when you thought you had seen every marketing gimmick – this happens



Vim, are you okay? pic.twitter.com/rTpRXNnqva — Saranya Gopinath (@Saranyagop) December 10, 2022

Just saw this ad for Vim Black,

it's apparently a dishwash liquid for 'MEN'



They're now making gender-specific dishwash liquid and all they had to do was colour the bottle black??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w66kmZzU8G — Jitto Thomas (@jobhihoe) December 9, 2022

"Probably the world's 1st ever dishwash liquid"?



"for men of all ages, sizes, and personalities"?



"anti-slip grip for new users trying to slip away from doing dishes"?



Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cwun0HFi1x — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) December 10, 2022

What is this?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qF6jw4x7Ok — Devpriyo Pal MD | Radiologist (@drdevrad) December 10, 2022

This 'Vim black, dish-washing liquid for men' endorsed by #MilindSoman better be a Joke by #HUL 'cause Oh My God 😂 pic.twitter.com/O9hDY5Dccv — Neha Joshi (@whonxj) December 10, 2022