Violence-affected people returning to native places: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the violence-affected people have started returning to their native places, and now the focus should be on healing the wounds instead of blaming one another.

Singh made the statement while interacting with the youth who completed a hospitality training programme under the Centre’s ‘Hunar Se Rozgar Tak’ scheme. Some youth from the state who underwent training in perfumery at the Hindu College in Delhi were also present in the programme.

“The people of the state have been facing hardship due to the unprecedented crisis, and by God’s blessing, the affected people have started returning to their original places,” the CM said.

“Now, we should focus on how to bring peace and concentrate on healing the wounds, rather than blaming one another,” he added

Appealing to the people to stay away from violence, Singh stressed the need to resolve every issue through peaceful means.

“The government is there for you and is working at different levels. Under the ‘Hunar Se Rozgar Tak’ scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, about 400 youths have completed or are undergoing training. Of them, 169 have secured placements in different cities,” he said.

Among these youth are 78 persons who have been displaced by the violence, he added.

“Thirty youth, including 15 displaced, from across the state also participated in the three-week perfumery training programme. These initiatives were undertaken after much deliberation. We will be selecting 2,000 of you and priority will be given to those who are staying in relief camps,” he said.

Singh said the government will provide assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the trainees.

“An amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to the 30 youth who underwent the training in perfumery to enable them to start work,” he said.

“The training programmes will cover the hill districts as well,” he said.

The CM said that special flights would be arranged for those who get jobs in different cities, and he himself would see them off at the airport.