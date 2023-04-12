Violence in Odisha’s Sambalpur in Hanuman Jayanti rally; 10 cops injured

The festival is celebrated in Odisha on the Maha Vishuva Sankranti which falls on April 14 this year.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 12th April 2023 9:20 pm IST
Sambalpur: At least 10 police personnel were injured on Wednesday in violence during a motorbike rally organised in Odisha’s Sambalpur city ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti, an official said.

The festival is celebrated in Odisha on the Maha Vishuva Sankranti which falls on April 14 this year.

One makeshift shop and several two-wheelers were set on fire while a number of cars were damaged during the violence.

According to preliminary reports, the violence erupted when stones were thrown at the rally participated by around 1000 motorcyclists as they were passing through Bhudapara and Sunapli under the Dhanupalli police station area in the city.

However, the exact cause of the violence would be known after investigation, the official said.

The injured police personnel, including an additional superintendent of police and two inspectors, were taken to a hospital.

The rally, organised by Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee, was stopped by the administration.

Additional force deployment is being made at the place of violence, the official said.

