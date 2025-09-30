Violent crimes in Manipur jumped from 631 in 2022 to 14K in 2023: NCRB

Imphal: Manipur reported the highest number of violent crimes and rioting cases in the Northeast in 2023, according to a report published by the NCRB.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said that Manipur, which witnessed an ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based tribal Kukis from May 2023, also recorded the highest number of crimes/atrocities against Scheduled Tribes in India that year.

Manipur reported 14,427 violent crimes in 2023, compared to 631 in 2022 and 545 in 2021, it said.

Assam, which recorded 11,552 such incidents in 2023, was in the second spot in the Northeast after Manipur.

A total of 3,339 crimes/atrocities against Scheduled Tribes were reported in Manipur in 2023, compared to 1 in 2022 and zero in 2021.

Manipur also recorded the highest number of rioting and arson cases in the Northeast, at 5,421 and 6,203, respectively. It also reported 330 robbery and 1,213 dacoity cases that year.

Manipur also recorded 151 murders in 2023 and 818 attempts to commit murder the same year, it said.

A total of 89 cases of kidnapping and 27 rapes were reported.

A total of 201 crimes against women were reported in 2023, compared to 248 in 2022 and 302 in 2021.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur since May 2023.