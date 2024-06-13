Vir Das to perform in Hyderabad, tickets selling like hotcakes

Hyderabad, get ready to laugh like never before! Vir Das, India’s popular standup comedian, is set to grace the stage of Shilpakala Vedika on July 6th with his ‘Mindfool India Tour’. After a lightning of international acclaim, Vir is back where it all began, ready to bring his unique blend of humor to his home crowd.

The anticipation for Vir’s show is high, especially after the unfortunate cancellation of his 2022 event that faced an abrupt end due to protests from a few organizations, which accused him of making ‘anti-India’ remarks. The controversy has only increased the excitement for his return, promising an evening of unapologetic laughter and entertainment.

Vir Das Hyderabad Show Tickets

Tickets for the show are priced between Rs. 499 and Rs. 4999. In Hyderabad, all the basic tickets have been sold out. Currently, the only available tickets are Rs. 1999 and Rs. 4999.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for an evening where laughter reigns supreme. Apart from Hyderabad, he will be performing in other cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Pune.