Viral: Ahaan Panday, Tara Sutara’s romantic photo breaks internet

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday, who just made his Bollywood debut with the film Saiyaara, has been making a lot of headlines not just for his acting but also for his personal life. An old photo of Ahaan with actress Tara Sutaria is going viral online.

In the picture, a young Ahaan is seen kneeling on one knee and holding Tara’s hand. Tara is smiling and looks shy, making the moment very cute.

Many fans on Reddit say the photo is from their teenage years. At that time, there were rumours that Ahaan and Tara were dating. Even though they never said anything in public, fans are now calling the photo a blast from the past.

Shruti Chauhan sparks dating rumours

Recently, actress and influencer Shruti Chauhan posted an emotional message for Ahaan after watching his film Saiyaara. She wrote, “To the boy who dreamed of this his whole life… I love you, I’m proud of you.” This message made fans think they might be in a relationship.

But Ahaan’s team cleared the air and said he is single. They also said Shruti and Ahaan have been close friends for more than 10 years.

What are Tara and Ahaan doing now?

Tara Sutaria is now said to be dating actor Veer Pahariya. The two walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week and looked great as a couple.

Meanwhile, Ahaan’s movie Saiyaara is doing really well. It has earned over Rs. 130 crore at the box office and people are loving his performance.