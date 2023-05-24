Viral: AI generated photos of Indian actors as eldery men

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) art uses generative algorithms and other techniques to autonomously produce art without direct input from human artists. It needs deep learning and it has really taken the internet by storm as it has become a trend nowadays and most of the people are curious to learn this art.

AI art is any art work, be it images or musical compositions created through use of AI programmers. Every day we find some really creative images surfacing on the internet and people are seen praising AI artists for their creative work. Recently, AI artist SK MD Abu Sahid shared a new set of pictures on social media which features Indian actors as old men. The images quickly gained traction, spreading across the internet, and sparking an avalanche of user opinions and discussions in the comments section.

SK MD Abu Sahid used Midjouney to reimagine Indian actors as elderly men and shared them with people. The set of pictures features Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. A few of the internet users praised Abu Sahid while others said that the artist has done injustice with various actors as they are not recognisable.

Sharing the pictures, SK MD Abu Sahid wrote, “AI imagines actors as old men.” Checkout the reactions and pictures below.

The artist has also shared the baby avatars of Sharks or judges of Shark Tank India season 1 and 2. He also shared a video which he captioned, ”Mumbai in the future. Inspired by Star Wars. Images made using Midjourney AI.”

