Viral AI video: Mahesh Babu drives auto, Prabhas grills kebabs and more

Hyderabad: AI tools have taken the internet by storm, and they’re only getting more powerful. From celebrity deepfakes to photo-realistic avatars, it’s getting harder to tell what’s real and what’s AI-generated. Some of these videos create massive confusion online, blurring the line between fact and fiction. But in all this madness, a refreshing trend has emerged—AI-powered memes and fun edits that are making the internet smile.

Tollywood Fans Take Over the AI Meme Game

Nowhere is this creative energy more visible than in Tollywood. With some of the biggest and most loyal fandoms in India, Telugu cinema fans are known for their passion. But recently, they’ve taken their love for stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nani, and Jr. NTR to a whole new level—by transforming them into everyday people through hilarious AI edits.

A viral AI generated video featuring Tollywood superstars has taken social media by storm. In the video, we see Allu Arjun as a Zomato delivery guy, Ram Charan as a juice vendor, Prabhas roasting kebabs, Mahesh Babu driving an auto, Nani as a tea seller, and Jr. NTR selling mutton—all created using AI, yet so realistic and charming that fans can’t stop watching and sharing.

Unlike toxic fan fights, these AI edits are fun, harmless, and bring people together. They showcase how fans can celebrate their heroes in funny, down-to-earth avatars. These meme-makers aren’t just fans—they’re digital artists using AI as a canvas to entertain millions.