Viral clip of baby Dua leaves Deepika Padukone upset

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. They worked together in hit movies like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Their love story became real when they got married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events, and since then, fans have followed their journey closely.

Birth of Baby Dua

After six years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, on September 8, 2024. On Diwali, they introduced her to the world with a sweet post showing only her tiny feet. From the start, Deepika and Ranveer asked fans and media to respect their wish of keeping Dua away from cameras.

Dua’s Viral Video

Recently, a video of Deepika with Dua at Mumbai airport went viral. In the clip, Dua’s face was seen for the first time while sitting on her mother’s lap. Deepika was not happy and asked the person recording to stop. Fans quickly reacted online. Many requested the video to be deleted, saying it was wrong to share without the parents’ permission.

Omg Deepika dua is so cute 💗 — Sadie✧ (@Dil_Doooba) August 23, 2025

deepika clearly didnt want that video to be taken of dua why would u still share it and WHY are fanpages circulating it like 😭 — pook 🔪 (@edserkins) August 23, 2025

Just seen Dua’s Padukone face



I hate you people with a burning passion , Deepika specifically said she doesn’t want her child’s face out there and yet a so called “ fan” felt the need to video it even though you can see Dp not happy in the clip and you still shared it anyway pic.twitter.com/RshpKRHqE5 — लिण्डो 🌸🇿🇦 (@rosasincendia) August 23, 2025

Dua is such a cutie patootie🤏🥹. A perfect mix of Deepika and Ranveer. — 🙂 (@kala1805) August 23, 2025

The incident reminded many of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have faced repeated struggles to keep their children Vamika and Akaay away from the media glare. Fans also expressed concern that new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani should not go through a similar situation with their daughter.

Upcoming Movies

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Dhurandhar, releasing in December this year. Deepika Padukone also has big projects coming up, including Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King.