‘Viral fame doesn’t affect me,’ Emraan Hashmi on Bads of Bollywood

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi, known for his gripping performances in Bollywood, has earned a special place in the hearts of his fans. Over the years, his films, particularly those in the thriller and romantic genres, have earned him a reputation as one of the most popular and charismatic actors in the industry. With his bold choices and ability to bring intensity to his roles, Emraan’s fanbase has only grown stronger.

Recently, Emraan made a surprise cameo in the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. His role as an intimacy coordinator was short but impactful, and it immediately went viral on social media. Fans quickly praised his performance, and clips of his scene spread like wildfire across platforms. The line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf,” became a fan favorite, solidifying his influence in pop culture once again.

Despite the viral sensation surrounding his cameo, Emraan remains calm and unaffected. In an interview with Galatta India, he shared, “Nothing has changed for me. Woh ek cheez thi, it suddenly blew up. Abhi virality ke liye pata nahi kya, kyun log suddenly, voh do din ka kaam tha (It was just two days’ work, and it suddenly blew up).” He admitted that he doesn’t fully understand how things go viral and added, “I still don’t understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don’t take these things very seriously or mull over them.”

Emraan’s philosophy about fame is clear. He prefers to stay detached and not get caught up in the pressures of success or failure. “I don’t get into the seriousness of success, failure, or virality. I try to stay detached. Nothing bothers me,” he said, emphasizing that his focus remains on doing honest work and growing as an actor.

With his upcoming project Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web on the horizon, Emraan continues to prioritize his craft over fleeting fame.