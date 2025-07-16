Viral foods in Hyderabad: What’s trending on Instagram in July

In Hyderabad, food is not just a necessity, it is an emotion, and Instagram is where it all plays out. From cheese pulls to chocolate drips, the city’s food scene is constantly evolving, thanks to viral trends that dominate social media. Every month brings a new dessert to obsess over or a street-side snack that suddenly becomes a citywide sensation. This July is no different.

Whether it’s Dubai-inspired desserts or oversized coffees, Hyderabad’s foodpreneurs are quick to pick up trends and give them their own spin. Siasat.com scrolled through the latest reels, trending hashtags, and food influencer posts to bring you a list of the most talked-about foods in Hyderabad right now. If it is on this list, it is probably all over your feed.

1. Tote Bag Coffee

The viral “glass tote bag” coffee by Daak Coffee, featuring iced lattes and cold brews served in XXXL, tote-shaped jars, is making waves across Hyderabad’s food scene this month.

Where? Daak Coffee

2. Tiramisu Latte

Popularised by TikTok in the US, this dreamy Tiramisu Latte has landed at Tiger Lily Bistro in Hyderabad and has become the talk of the town this month.

Where? Tiger Lily Bistro

3. Lazy Cat Cake

This dessert took Instagram and TikTok by storm last month after Kuwaiti chef Jumanah Malallah posted a recipe. Now, it is trending in Hyderabad again as Choclet.in introduced it in their menu.

Where? Choclet.in

4. Teddy Bear Mousse

Xocolatl’s Xocobear is a trio of adorable teddy-shaped mousse domes served with white chocolate, pistachio, and milk chocolate sauces. It has gone viral across Instagram this month.

Where? Xocolatl

5. Tissue Bread

Originally a viral Korean pastry, this ultra‑thin, buttery tissue bread is now available at Daak Coffee in Jubilee Hills. It is trending in Hyderabad thanks to its dramatic flaky layers and satisfying pull-apart texture.

Where? Daak Coffee

6. Smash Burger Box

This tray of 12 mini smash burgers is a new hit from MexaRosa in Jubilee Hills. The line partly stems from a collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Club and features crispy‑edged patties that are perfectly Instagram‑ready.

Where? Mexarosa

7. Japanese Souffle Pancake

These cloud‑like, jiggly pancakes, made with whipped egg whites to create a light, souffle-like texture, first gained fame in Tokyo cafes. Now freshly introduced at Etsi Cafe, they’re stealing hearts (and likes) on Hyderabad’s Instagram feed thanks to their bounce and beauty.

Where? Etsi Cafe

8. Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Originally popularised by Chili’s in the US, these cheesy, gooey sticks have taken Hyderabad by storm recently. Available in Hyderabad’s Chili’s branches, they are the ultimate reel-worthy snack with a dramatic cheese pull sure to make your feed ooze with indulgence.

Where? Chili’s

Have you tried these trending foods yet? Comment below.