Viral girl Monalisa’s reported FEES for movie, ads will shock you

Mumbai: Monalisa became famous after her pictures from the Mahakumbh went viral. People loved her simple and natural beauty. In just a few days, her life changed completely. Now, she is ready to enter Bollywood. Famous director Sanoj Mishra visited her home and offered her a lead role in his next movie.

Bollywood Debut: A Dream Come True

Monalisa is set to star in The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. Reports about her staggering remuneration are now doing rounds on internet. It is being said that she will be paid somewhere around Rs 21 lakh for the film, with an advance of Rs 1 lakh. Her first shoot was planned for February 12 at India Gate, Delhi, but it got delayed due to permission issues. Fans are excited to see her on the big screen soon.

Brand Endorsement Deal

Apart from acting, Monalisa is now a brand ambassador for a well-known jewellery brand. Reports have it that she has signed a deal worth Rs 15 lakh, showing her growing popularity.

एक मामूली सी माला बेचने वाली लड़की को आप सभी ने जो इतना प्यार और सम्मान दिया, उसके लिए धन्यवाद,



आज आप सभी के कारण ही मुझे पहली फिल्म मिली, ये मैं कभी नही भूल सकती। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FOBhZQhF6A — Monalisa Bhosle (@MonalisaIndb) February 2, 2025

Monalisa’s Thank You Message

In a video, Monalisa shared her happiness. She said, “Namaste. I went to Mahakumbh to sell garlands, but fate had bigger plans for me. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, I became popular, and now I have a chance to act in Bollywood. Director Sanoj Mishra personally came to my home to offer me this role. I always dreamed of being a heroine, and now it is happening. I will never forget this moment.”

Monalisa’s journey is inspiring. From selling garlands to acting in movies and endorsing brands, she is proving that dreams can come true. Fans are eagerly waiting for her big debut.