Viral moment: Rihanna poses with paparazzo in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna created a heartwarming moment with a paparazzo during her visit to Mumbai. The global star, who arrived in the city on Saturday, attended events for her cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty. Fans were quick to praise her warm and polite behaviour.

A Special Red Carpet Moment

At the Mumbai event on Friday, Rihanna walked the red carpet in a striking black ensemble. As photographers called out her name, she posed for pictures with her usual charm. One photographer asked if he could take a photo with her. Rihanna smiled and invited him to join her, putting her arm around his shoulder for the picture. The moment quickly went viral online. Fans praised her kindness, with one saying, “She’s been doing this for two decades and still makes time to be kind.”

Rihanna posing with the photographer at the Fenty Beauty event in India 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Wj3i9J3QxX — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026

Learning Hindi for Fans

Rihanna also impressed fans with her effort to connect with the local audience. In a viral video, she asked, “How do you say thank you in Hindi?” After learning the phrase, she turned to the crowd and said, “Shukriya.” The simple gesture drew loud cheers and applause, showing her respect and love for her Indian fans.

“How do you say thank you?”



“Thank youuuu… Shukriya.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/7VNlehA2Qh — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026

Fashion Statements at the Event

The singer made a bold fashion statement in a monochrome olive green outfit from the Mugler Fall 2026 collection. The look included a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves and a matching ankle-length leather skirt. Later, she changed into a black fit-and-flare jersey dress by Alaïa for the after-party. Her look was completed with diamond rings, ear cuffs, and a sparkling hathphool by Manish Malhotra, adding a desi touch to her style.

Rihanna’s India Connection

This is not Rihanna’s first visit to India. In 2024, she performed at Jamnagar during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. That visit also included several viral moments, such as dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to Chaiyya Chaiyya and interacting with Janhvi Kapoor to the song Zingaat.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly gained worldwide recognition for its inclusive approach, offering a wide range of foundation shades for all skin tones. Her Mumbai visit marked another successful milestone for the brand, leaving fans delighted with her candid, warm, and playful interactions.